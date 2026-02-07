Obi’s claims over senate’s rejection of e-transmission of results misleading – Lagos APC

Peter Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has described the claims by the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi over rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the Senate as “false and misleading.”

Spokesman of the party, Seye Oladejo, made the remark on Saturday, in apparent reaction to Obi’s claim over the passage of Electoral Act and rejection of e-transmission of results.

Oladejo maintained that contrary to Obi’s claims, the Senate did not at any point oppose electronic transmission of results, rather, it acted “responsibly” by strengthening the legal framework to ensure that technology deployment in elections is credible, secure, and aligned with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s technical readiness.

He stressed that to misrepresent the measured legislative position as “rejection” is either a profound misunderstanding of legislative procedure or a deliberate distortion for political mileage.

According to Oladejo, “The Lagos APC has taken note of recent clarifications by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, which reaffirm the long-standing position of the Senate in supporting the use of technology, including electronic transmission of election results, in line with the Electoral Act and subject to the operational capacity of INEC.

“These clarifications categorically debunk the false and misleading narrative that the Senate rejected electronic transmission of results-a claim hastily amplified by Mr. Peter Obi without due regard for the facts.

“Once again, this episode exposes Mr. Obi’s habitual rush to judgment and preference for sensational commentary over verifiable records. It is unpresidential, statesmanlike, and indeed unstable for anyone aspiring to the highest office in the land to consistently rush to the media without first ascertaining the facts of any issue.

“Any discerning observer is entitled to ask Mr. Obi and his ilks a fundamental question: why the desperate and relentless attempt to discredit the electoral process, unnecessarily heat up the polity, and undermine confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.?

“Such conduct is neither accidental nor harmless. It fuels mistrust, stokes division, and places personal political ambition above national stability. Fortunately, Nigerians are far more perceptive than these actors assume and can clearly read through the mischief.

“This latest episode is not an isolated slip; it fits into a growing pattern of gaffes that have steadily diminished and demystified the carefully constructed image surrounding Mr. Obi.

“Over time, he has carved a niche for himself by consistently dropping the ball-often with his pants metaphorically down- commenting on complex legislative, economic, and policy matters without adequate verification, only for official records and responsible authorities to contradict his claims.

“His selective use of statistics and half-truths, frequently stripped of context, has further eroded confidence in his public interventions and reinforced the perception of narrative-driven, rather than fact-driven engagement.

“Equally troubling is Mr. Obi’s persistent habit of portraying Nigeria in an unrelentingly negative light, particularly on international platforms. While constructive criticism is essential in any democracy, his repeated emphasis on national failures-without balance, context, or responsibility-undermines investor confidence, damages national morale, and raises serious questions about the patriotism expected of someone seeking to lead the country.

“This posture is further weakened by glaring contradictions between his current rhetoric and the realities of policies and practices that prevailed during his own time in public office.

“Mr. Obi’s overreliance on social media populism has led to premature statements, avoidable reversals, and recurring public embarrassment.

“His reluctance to firmly rein in-or clearly disassociate himself from-extremist conduct by some of his supporters has also cast doubt on his leadership temperament and his capacity to foster national cohesion.

“Too often, his interventions on sensitive national issues appear emotion-driven and reactionary, deepening divisions rather than offering the calm, steady, and unifying leadership Nigeria requires.

“With these recurring pitfalls, no one should be surprised that the opposition continues to totter and falter. This persistent instability is simply a reflection of its leadership.

“The Lagos APC believes that democracy is strengthened by truth, accuracy, restraint, and responsibility-not by careless misrepresentation or the compulsive urge to disparage the very country one seeks to govern.

“Nigeria deserves leadership anchored in diligence, emotional intelligence, and genuine patriotism. Once again, the facts have spoken-and once again, Peter Obi got it wrong.”