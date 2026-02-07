Obi Cubana begins journey into politics

Renowned entrepreneur and social figure, Obi Cubana, has announced his entry into politics, calling for a new culture of clean, issue-driven political engagements led by Nigerian youths.

Cubana made the disclosure at the official presentation of City Boy Movement (CBM) Guideline and Flag by the Director-General of CBM, Mr Oluwatosin Shoga, in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on his political involvement, Cubana described his approach as a distinct “brand of politics” rooted in positivity, discipline and responsible communication.

He said that young people remain the backbone of every nation and must be actively involved in shaping its political future.

Cubana commended President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating interest in youth development, noting that leadership responsibility would inevitably be transferred to the younger generation in the future.

“At some point, power will be handed over, and there is no other group to hand it over to than the youth,” he said.

He urged young people to prepare themselves for higher national responsibilities.

Cubana also addressed reactions on his social media platforms following his political comments, describing the response as unprecedented.

He said he personally manages his social media pages and deliberately maintains a high standard of conduct.

“I keep my page clean because I can’t go down to where negativity is coming from. Anywhere they want to go low, we go higher,” he said.

The businessman cautioned supporters against engaging in abusive or aggressive exchanges on his behalf, insisting that political disagreements should be met with education and enlightenment rather than insults.

“You can’t use abuse to teach people what is right. When they abuse you, you teach them. Keep enlightening them and the results will speak for themselves,” he said.

“A wind of change is blowing in Nigeria’s political space; this is a sign of progress that should be embraced with focus and resilience.”

Cubana, therefore, urged youths and supporters to remain steadfast, avoid distractions and stay committed to constructive engagement, stressing that consistency and discipline would ultimately deliver success.

A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, described Cubana as a committed patriot whose dedication to service extends beyond partisan politics to national development.

The lawmaker praised Cubana as “a great citizen and a great man” who has consistently demonstrated commitment to Nigeria and its youth, in spite of the public criticism and social media backlash surrounding recent political conversations.

He said that Cubana’s resolve to remain focused in the face of online attacks reflects courage and a genuine desire to serve the nation.

“This is not about partisan politics. It is about dedication to service and getting things right for Nigeria. Meaningful reforms often come with pain, especially at the early stages,” he said.

He noted that while populist measures such as subsidies could make leaders instantly popular, true leadership requires the courage to take difficult decisions in the interest of long-term economic stability.

Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Mr Oluwatosin Shoga, formally welcomed Cubana and acknowledged the large turnout of supporters, which he described as a sign of growing momentum.

“We are proud to have you as a leader in the South-East, and we believe a lot of things are going to change,” Shoga said.

He explained that the movement is focused on reshaping the political consciousness of young Nigerians, stressing that active participation is key to changing the national narrative.

“If you are not involved, you can’t change the story,” he said.

Shoga noted that the City Boy Movement was working towards grooming young business leaders and professionals for key political positions ahead of the 2027 general elections, including governorship, legislative and ministerial roles.

Shoga described the assignment as a “big task” that reflects the movement’s confidence in Cubana’s leadership capacity.

He called for unity and increased youth participation in politics, urging young Nigerians to organise, engage constructively and prepare to play decisive roles in shaping the country’s future.

(NAN)