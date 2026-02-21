Obasanjo demands sweeping reforms at NOUN, pushes return of law

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for sweeping reforms at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), urging the restoration of its law programme, expansion of student enrolment, and full integration of artificial intelligence into the institution’s academic framework.

A statement on Saturday by NOUN’s Director of Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme said Obasanjo made the call on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when he hosted the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Uduma Orji Uduma, and members of his management team following their formal introduction.

The former president stressed the urgent need for innovation and technological advancement in Nigeria’s open and distance learning system, charging the new leadership to modernise the university and broaden access to quality higher education.

He specifically canvassed the return of NOUN’s Law programme, describing it as critical to expanding professional education opportunities for Nigerians.

Responding, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi A.

Peters revealed that the university had already made significant strides in embedding artificial intelligence into its academic content and delivery systems.

According to him, these forward-looking initiatives have attracted recognition from several international educational bodies, positioning NOUN as a pacesetter in technology-driven learning.

On student population, Peters disclosed that the university currently has about 300,000 registered students, with approximately 190,000 actively participating in academic activities. He explained that the difference reflects varying levels of engagement among learners.

Expressing confidence in the new administration, Peters described Professor Uduma as a committed reformer determined to sustain innovation and accelerate institutional development.

In his remarks, Professor Uduma pledged to prioritise the revival of the Law programme while consolidating ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the university’s academic offerings and global competitiveness.

He also expressed gratitude to Obasanjo for his enduring support and contributions to the growth and stability of NOUN.

The Vice-Chancellor later visited the university’s Abeokuta Study Centre, where he was received by the Centre Director, Oyekunle Adegboyega, who led him and his team on a tour of the facility’s offices.