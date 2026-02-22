NNPC Ltd, Dangote Group forge strategic alliance to accelerate Nigeria’s energy security, prosperity

By Udeme Akpan

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, today led a delegation of the company’s management to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, for high-level discussions that culminated in a renewed commitment to strategic collaboration between the two companies.



The visit, which included a facility tour, focused on strengthening operational and commercial relationship between NNPC Limited and the Dangote Refinery, with both organisations reaffirming their shared vision for Nigeria’s energy future.



Engr. Ojulari commended the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his vision and perseverance in delivering the 650,000 barrels per day refinery, a project that positions Nigeria as a major downstream hub in Africa.



Speaking on the breadth of the partnership, Engr. Ojulari described the strategic alliance as one that will “unlock synergies across assets, infrastructure, capital, and markets. It will also provide visibility of all NNPC-Dangote business relations.”



He further revealed the expansive potential of the collaboration, noting that there is huge opportunity for both companies to expand upstream, and move into trading, shipping, gas supplies, among other fronts.

Engr. Ojulari expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership in the oil and gas sector.



He noted that the President’s policy clarity, investor-friendly reforms, and commitment to sectoral transformation have signaled seriousness to both domestic and international investors, creating an enabling environment for partnerships of this scale to flourish.



According to the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, “Nigerians will be the beneficiaries of the synergy between Dangote Group and NNPC Ltd, because our collaboration will achieve economies of scale and unlock value across markets.”



The visit concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation in pursuit of shared objectives, ensuring energy security, driving industrial growth and delivering value to Nigerians.

NNPC Ltd currently holds a 7.25 percent stake in the Dangote Refinery. The shareholding is considered to be a strategic investment that aligns with NNPC Ltd’s downstream growth objectives and commitment to domestic refining capacity.