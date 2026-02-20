Nigerian newspapers review: Edun raises alarm over rising debt service burden

Wale Edun

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review program, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who has warned that about 50 per cent of low-income countries are in or approaching debt distress, requiring urgent action.

Another headline features the House of Representatives mounting a robust defence of the newly assented Electoral Act 2026, saying that the law, though “imperfect,” was enacted in strict compliance with constitutional and parliamentary procedures and reflects the collective will of the National Assembly.

Vanguard also reports that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is expected to spend a second night in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with no confirmed report of his release as of Thursday evening.

Moving to the next paper, The Guardian reports that the signing of the amended Electoral Act by President Bola Tinubu has deepened political divisions ahead of the 2027 general elections, as clashes intensify between critics demanding compulsory real-time electronic transmission of results and supporters who argue the law reinforces electoral stability.

The Punch leads with the federal, state and local governments projected to share an extra N14.57tn in revenue after President Tinubu signed an executive order mandating all proceeds from royalty oil, tax oil, profit oil, profit gas and related contract earnings be remitted directly into the Federation Account.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Mr Edun assuring that the N58.472 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill, in terms of size and assumptions, is within safe limits.

Vanguard News