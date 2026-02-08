Nigerian footballer dies from severe brain injury in UK

Tributes have poured in following the death of Nigerian non-league footballer Saburi Olayinka Adeniji, who died from a catastrophic brain injury just one day before his wife and four-year-old daughter could reach his bedside.

Adeniji, who played as a winger for Kings Park Rangers in Halstead, Essex, passed away in hospital on Friday after being admitted to intensive care on January 25 with a severe brain stem injury.

The club rallied around his family, who travelled from Nigeria to be with him but arrived after his death.

A fundraising appeal launched to support them has raised more than £16,000 of its £17,000 target to help cover expenses, including travel and accommodation.

Medical staff reportedly delayed switching off life support in the hope that his family would arrive in time to say goodbye, but the club confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement released on Saturday.

Kings Park Rangers said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji ‘Ola’ passed away yesterday morning. He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter unfortunately arrived this morning, a day late.

“He will always be a King. He will always be loved. As a friend, as a dad as a husband, as a brother and as a son. R.I.P Saburi Adeniji.”

The Essex and Suffolk Border League side waived gate fees in recent weeks, redirecting the funds as donations for the family, and observed a minute’s silence before their match against Henley Athletic. The club also organised a fundraising event to support the bereaved family.

In another message, the club said: “We are overwhelmed with the support and on behalf of everyone involved with the club.”

The fundraising page explained that the money would assist with emergency visa applications, travel expenses and accommodation while the family remains in the UK.

It also highlighted Adeniji’s devotion to his family, stating: “Saburi leaves behind a four-year-old daughter, whom he adored. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and was deeply committed to giving his daughter a good education and a better future.

“Beyond the immediate need to reunite his family, this fund will also be used to support his wife financially as she navigates life after this devastating loss and help secure his daughter’s education and wellbeing back home in Nigeria.

“This is a moment for the football world to come together players, clubs, teammates, supporters, and friends. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference to a young family facing unimaginable heartbreak.”