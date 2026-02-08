Nigeria Police promote 74,352 officers nationwide, dismiss favouritism, irregularity claims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the promotion of 74,352 officers across various ranks nationwide since January 2025, dismissing allegations of favouritism and irregularities surrounding the exercise.

A summary released by the Force Public Relations Office on Sunday stated that the promotions cut across both senior and junior cadres, covering ranks from Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to officers in the rank and file.

According to the breakdown, 11 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police were promoted to Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs), 45 Commissioners of Police to AIGs, and 69 Deputy Commissioners of Police to CPs.

Also promoted were 156 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, 270 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners, and 1,014 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

Further promotions included 615 Deputy Superintendents of Police elevated to Superintendents, 980 Assistant Superintendents of Police I promoted to Deputy Superintendents, and 30,828 Inspectors advanced to Assistant Superintendents of Police I.

At the junior cadre level, 16,970 Sergeants were promoted to Inspectors, 8,840 Corporals to Sergeants, while 58 Police Constables were elevated to the rank of Corporal.

Reacting to claims of irregularities, the Force dismissed the allegations, insisting that the exercise was transparent and merit-based.

“We will not be swayed by those who trade in falsehood or seek to undermine the integrity of our institution. There is no promotion scandal in the Nigeria Police Force. What we have is a system that rewards diligence, professionalism and proven performance,” the Force stated.

The NPF reaffirmed that all promotions were conducted in line with established procedures and standards, reiterating its commitment to merit, transparency and career progression within the Nigeria Police Force.