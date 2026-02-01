Nigeria joins in global interfaith week, as First Lady calls for faith-fueled action in 2026

Remi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As Nigeria joins the world in celebrating Interfaith Harmony Week, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for unity among people of different faiths.

World Interfaith Harmony Week is a United Nations-designated observance since 2010 that promotes dialogue across religions.

The 2026 celebration is scheduled for February 1st-7th, with the theme: “Celebrating Peace, Honoring Leaders – From Prayer to Action.”

In her message to commemorate the global event, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said: “Let us celebrate the values that unite us across faiths, that is, love, peace, compassion, respect, and service to humanity.”

She emphasized transformation beyond words, declaring, “From prayer to action, may our diverse beliefs inspire dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective efforts to build a more peaceful and inclusive Nigeria.”

Mrs Tinubu highlighted love, compassion, respect and service to humanity as common pillars across religions, urging Nigerians to move beyond symbolic expressions of belief toward meaningful dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation among faith groups.

According to the President’s wife, Nigeria’s religious diversity should be regarded as a strength capable of inspiring collective solutions to societal challenges and advancing inclusiveness across all segments of society.

She expressed optimism that sustained interfaith engagement would significantly enhance peace, stability and national cohesion, while wishing citizens a fulfilling and impactful Interfaith Harmony Week.

World Interfaith Harmony Week is an annual United Nations observance that promotes mutual understanding, tolerance, and cooperation among people of different religions and beliefs.

The week encourages voluntary activities in places of worship and communities worldwide, including interfaith dialogues, cultural events, charity drives, and kindness campaigns, all aimed at fostering goodwill, countering intolerance, and strengthening peaceful coexistence across diverse societies.

Vanguard News