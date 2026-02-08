Nigeria among hungriest, insecure country globally — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, Saturday, lamented that Nigeria had become one of the hungriest and most insecure countries in the world.

Obi stated this at Asaba, Delta State during the official declaration and integration of the State Obidient Movement into the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to work together as a united family and rescue the country from bad governance in the 2027 general elections.

He lamented that 150 million Nigerians were presently living below poverty line, describing it as unacceptable.

Obi said: “Our country today has more people living in poverty than China and India combined. These two countries are nearly three billion and we are just 250 million but we have more people living in poverty than the two of them combined. “Our country today is one of the most insecure country of the world. Our country today is one of the hungriest in the world.”

Obi further stated that that the federal government, had after removing subsidy, borrowed more money than all previous administrations put together.

“It is no longer time we can talk about tribe; no tribe buys bread cheaper; it is not a time for religion; no religion buys bread cheaper. They are all suffering” he said, adding that the ADC was out to provide solution to the problems bedeviling the country.

“This country is not poor; it is being badly led” Obi said, reiterating that the ADC was committed to doing what was right. “We want to do the right thing for the country; the country has suffered enough”, he added.

Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, South-South Zone, Senator Andrew Uchendu, said Nigeria had failed in all facets of life.