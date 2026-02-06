Nasarawa to host mega solidarity rally in support of Tinubu’s reforms, Sule’s governance

Tinubu

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has announced plans to hold a mega solidarity rally in appreciation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda and the governance style of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Labaran Magaji, SAN, disclosed this on Friday in Lafia during a meeting with aides of Governor Sule, Permanent Secretaries, political support groups, as well as youth and women organisations across the state.

Dr. Magaji, who also serves as the Nasarawa State Coordinator of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, said the rally is aimed at expressing gratitude for the far-reaching reforms introduced by the President, particularly in the areas of energy, power, governance, tax administration, and social security.

According to him, no fewer than 15,000 people, largely beneficiaries of the policy initiatives of President Tinubu and Governor Sule, are expected to participate in the rally scheduled for February 15, 2026.

“President Tinubu has done so much for us as a state. All the reform agenda he has introduced, ranging from the removal of fuel subsidy to tax reforms, social investment programmes, and other initiatives, have led to increased revenue and improved governance,” Magaji said.

He also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for what he described as consistent and transparent leadership in Nasarawa State.

“Governor Sule has done so much for us as a state. In all his policy directions, we can all attest to the fact that he has never been in a position where he would mislead any of us,” the SSG stated.

Magaji further congratulated newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, heads of agencies, and other government appointees, urging them to demonstrate unwavering loyalty and commitment to the administration of Governor Sule in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Also speaking, the Head of the Nasarawa State Civil Service, Barrister Abigail Waya, congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries and charged them to sustain the vision and policy direction of the Sule administration while carrying out their official duties.

She encouraged them to uphold professionalism, dedication, and integrity in service to the state and its people.