NANS condemns exorbitant house rents across southwest

…berates school authorities over fee increments

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the sudden hikes in rent prices of student communities across the Southwest, describing it as a form of exploitation that is threatening the future of Nigerian students.

This was disclosed by the newly elected Coordinator, NANS Zone D, Mr Adeyemo Josiah while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to the student body, the cost of securing a roof over one’s head has spiralled beyond the reach of ordinary families, with students forced to spend nearly half of their income on rent.

“This is far above the globally accepted 30% benchmark for housing affordability, and it’s having a devastating impact on students’ mental health, academic performance, and personal security”, he said.

Adeyemo stated that education should not become a luxury because of the cost house rents, saying, “education is meant to be a means of upward mobility, not a privilege reserved for the wealthy. It’s supposed to help people improve their socio-economic status, not become a luxury that only the rich can afford”.

According to the statement ”In student-dominated communities, a single room can now cost between N150,000 and N250,000, while self-contained apartments range from N350,000 to as high as N600,000 in places like Ondo.

“In Ibadan, furnished hostels near the University of Ibadan are being rented for as much as N1.3 million. This is happening at a time when Nigeria’s inflation rate has climbed to 33.69% 5, placing an impossible burden on students and their families.

“The consequence is that students are becoming homeless, forced to sleep in lecture halls, or crammed into overcrowded, unsafe apartments, which negatively impacts their mental health, academic performance, and personal security.”

He called on the government of Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti States condemned that the student body is calling to take immediate action to address the issue, by enacting laws that protect students from exploitation, just like the Lagos State Government did with its Tenancy Bill of 2025.