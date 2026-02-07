NAFDAC war on fake drugs saving Nigerian lives – Sen. Natasha

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi) has praised the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for its renewed war on fake drugs and substandard products, describing the agency’s actions as worthy of commendation.

She described NAFDAC’s action as a critical step towards safeguarding public health and saving Nigerian lives.

The Senator said this during the ongoing 2026 Budget Defence session of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the Senate Committee on Health, on Saturday.

Speaking during the session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan praised the NAFDAC Director-General for what she described as “exceptional diligence and courage” in confronting the menace of counterfeit drugs across the country.

She said, “I want to specially commend the Director-General of NAFDAC and her team for their unwavering commitment to protecting Nigerians from fake and dangerous drugs.

“The interception of these counterfeit products is not just an enforcement success; it is a lifesaving intervention that reinforces public confidence in our healthcare system.”

The federal lawmaker noted that the proliferation of fake drugs poses a grave threat to national health security, adding that NAFDAC’s consistent enforcement actions have helped curb a problem that has long undermined medical outcomes and public trust.

“Fake drugs kill silently and erode trust in our health institutions. What NAFDAC is doing is restoring that trust and sending a strong message that Nigeria will not be a safe haven for counterfeiters,” she added.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further urged sustained legislative and budgetary support for the agency to enable it to expand surveillance, modernise laboratories, and strengthen border and market enforcement.

“As legislators, we must ensure that NAFDAC is adequately funded and empowered. Supporting this agency is supporting the health, safety, and dignity of Nigerians,” she stated.

The Senate Committee on Health reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening oversight and ensuring that MDAs in the health sector are adequately resourced to deliver on their mandates, particularly in the fight against fake and substandard medical products.