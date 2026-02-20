Mirabel: Ogun confirms safety, vows justice over rape claim

TikToker Mirabel

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has confirmed that a social media content creator, Mirabel, who recently alleged sexual assault, is safe and currently receiving comprehensive medical care at a state-owned health facility.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye, disclosed this after a visit to the victim at the health facility, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the Medical Director of the hospital.

Adeleye stated that the visit was to personally assess the survivor’s condition and ensure that appropriate medical and welfare interventions were being promptly administered.

According to her, the victim has been admitted and is receiving thorough medical attention, psychosocial support and necessary clinical procedures in line with established standards for handling cases of alleged sexual assault.

She added that the patient is responding positively to treatment.

The Commissioner commended the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Police Command, for their swift response immediately the case was transferred to the State, describing their action as timely and professional.

She also lauded the prompt intervention of the medical team and the Ogun State Ministry of Justice in ensuring a coordinated response.

“This structured approach is intended to protect the survivor’s welfare while guaranteeing that investigations are conducted professionally, thoroughly and strictly on the basis of verifiable evidence,” Adeleye said.

She noted that while detailed examinations and required clinical procedures are ongoing, security agencies have simultaneously commenced investigations into the matter.

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Adeleye stressed that the administration of Dapo Abiodun maintains a zero-tolerance policy on sexual and gender-based violence.

“The welfare, dignity and safety of every survivor remain our utmost priority. While we stand firmly with survivors, we are equally guided by due process. Investigations must be evidence-based, transparent and fair to all parties involved. Anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law,” she said.

The Commissioner assured that further updates would be provided as credible findings emerge from ongoing investigations. She, however, urged members of the public to refrain from speculative narratives or sensational commentary capable of undermining due process.

She reiterated the state government’s commitment to getting to the root of the matter and determining the veracity of the allegation.