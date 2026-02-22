Mexico’s most wanted drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation

Soldiers on Sunday killed a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who was one of the most wanted men here and in the United States, several media outlets reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from the government of the death of Nemesio Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He had a $15 million bounty on his head.

Oseguera is one of the biggest drug suspects to be taken down since the capture of the founders of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquin Guzman ‘El Chapo’ and Ismael Zambada. Both are serving time in the United States.

Oseguera, whose nickname was “El Mencho,” was reported killed by the Mexican newspapers El Universal and Reforma, and by the Televisa network.

Earlier, people with guns set cars and trucks on fire in the western state of Jalisco, blocking several roads in response to a security operation taking place in the region.

This technique is used to thwart police trying to move in on a high-value target.

The violence spread to the neighboring state of Michoacan, where Oseguera’s cartel also has a presence.

His cartel was formed in 2009 and became one of Mexico’s most violent drug trafficking organizations, according to the US Justice Department.

US officials formally classified it as a terrorist organization and accuse the cartel of sending cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico across the border into the United States.