Mercy Johnson-Okojie appointed special adviser to Gov Okpebholo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo has approved the appointment of Nollywood Icon, Mrs Mercy Johnson-Okojie, as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government on Thursday in Benin.

Johnson-Okojie is an accomplished Nigerian actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

She is one of Nollywood’s most celebrated figures, with a career spanning nearly two decades and featuring in over 200 films.

Her outstanding contributions to the Nigerian film industry have earned her numerous awards and nominations, including recognition at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and other prestigious platforms.

Beyond her achievements in the entertainment industry, Johnson-Okojie is widely respected for her humanitarian and advocacy work.

Through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, she has championed causes focused on women empowerment, child welfare, education support, and healthcare outreach.

She has consistently leveraged her platform to promote social responsibility, civic awareness, and community development.

In her new role as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy, Johnson-Okojie is expected to deploy her vast public influence, communication expertise, and grassroots reach to strengthen residents’ engagement with government policies and programmes.

(NAN)