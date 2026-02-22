Meet 16-yr-old Nigerian Jared Ejiasian who broke world record in 60m hurdles

Nigerian-born athlete, Jared Ejiasian has broken the U18 world record in the men’s 60 meters hurdles.

The teenage sensation Jared Ejiasian shattered the U18 world record in the men’s 60 meters hurdles, delivering a stunning performance at the French U18 and U20 Indoor Championships in Val-de-Reuil.

The 16-year-old clocked an impressive 7.43 seconds in the final at the Stade Couvert Jesse Owens on Saturday, breaking the previous world record by five hundredths of a second.

The former mark of 7.48 seconds had stood for seven years and was set by France’s Sasha Zhoya in 2019.

Ejiasian dominated the race, pulling away from the field after the second hurdle and powering to the finish line in record time. The feat marks his second major victory of the indoor season.

The teenager had earlier signaled his potential in January at the Tempo Run League indoor meet, where he won the same event in 7.57 seconds, setting a new African U18 record.

Born in Nigeria, Ejiasian moved to France at just three months old and currently represents Nigeria in competitions. However, reports suggest he has begun the process of naturalisation to become a French citizen and may officially represent France in the future.\

His rapid rise has been building for years. In 2024, Ejiasian broke four French school records in the U14 category, including three in the 200 meters hurdles and another in the 4×60 meters mixed relay.

Competing for AC Nord Val d’Oise at league meetings, Ejiasian is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in global sprint hurdling, with his latest record reinforcing his status as a rising star in athletics.