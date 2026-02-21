Man shot dead in ambush along Jol-Sho road in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

A middle-aged man identified as Sunday Darian has been killed by suspected gunmen in an ambush attack along the Jol–Sho road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred Friday evening as the victim and a female companion were returning from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Darian, a resident of Jol community, sustained severe gunshot injuries during the attack and was rushed to a hospital in Barkin Ladi, where he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel on Saturday.

The attack was confirmed in a statement signed by Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM).

Tengwong described the killing as another tragic incident in the ongoing wave of insecurity plaguing rural communities in Riyom and surrounding areas.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Plateau State has witnessed a surge in ambushes, killings, and kidnappings in recent weeks, particularly along major rural roads and in farming communities.