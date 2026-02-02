MAN lauds media collaboration on manufacturing advocacy

…As 2025 Media Personality winners emerge

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Chief Francis Meshioye, has expressed appreciation for the constant support of the media in its advocacy for the manufacturing sector in the country.

Meshioye gave the commendation last week in Lagos at the 10th edition of the MAN Media Personality of the Year Award Ceremony and 2026 Presidential Luncheon.

He noted that the media has been a driving force in the attainment of the manufacturers’ goals, amplifying advocacy, interrogating policies, and giving visibility to the realities of Nigerian manufacturers.

“Through your reportage, our positions on industrial policy, manufacturing competitiveness, energy security, local content development and the macroeconomic environment in general have remained firmly on the national agenda.

“When we speak of patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products, your pen has greatly contributed to transforming that slogan into a national imperative. When we advocate against stifling policies, it is your platforms that have accelerated the persuasion of the government to listen,” he stated.

According to Meshioye, the award initiative was conceived to strengthen collaboration between the media and the association, while creating a platform to celebrate impactful journalism.

He lauded the winners for their in-depth and meticulous reportage in 2025, noting that their work reflected dedication, professionalism and a deep understanding of Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

Yinka Kolawole of Vanguard Newspapers emerged winner in the print category, while Arinze Nwafor of The Punch Newspapers was first runner-up.

Akeem Salau also of Vanguard came second in the photojournalism category, which was won by Temitope Aina of Daily Sun. In the online media category, Rukayat Abu of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) emerged winner, while Tony Nwakaegho of Gentech News came second.

Other winners include Ini John-Mekwa of Channels Television who won in the television category with Abiola Ismail of MITV as first runner-up, while in the radio category, Ebere Obike-Franklin of Radio Nigeria emerged winner with Sherifat Ajoke of Bond FM 92.9 as first runner-up.