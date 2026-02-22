Mac Allister snatches late winner as Liverpool edge Nottingham Forest 1–0

Liverpool’s Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (L) celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal in additional time during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Alexis Mac Allister’s 97th-minute goal rescued Liverpool from a lacklustre performance to beat struggling Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Sunday in a huge boost to their chances of Champions League football next season.

Forest’s fourth manager of the season, Vitor Pereira, was taking charge for the first time in the league and his side looked set to earn a deserved point until a dramatic finale.

Mac Allister had a goal ruled out when he charged down Ola Aina’s clearance in the closing stages.

The ball was deemed to have struck the Argentine midfielder on the arm.

However, to Pereira’s fury, Forest did not heed the warning as they sliped to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone.

Mac Allister swept home a rebound after Virgil van Dijk’s header was saved.

After another lengthy VAR review, this time the call went in Liverpool’s favour despite Hugo Ekitike standing in an offside position.

Liverpool remain in sixth but climb level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United and within six points of Aston Villa.

Thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition this season, a place in the top five will almost certainly secure Champions League qualification.

Liverpool were dealt a blow before kick-off when Florian Wirtz picked up an injury in the warm-up.

The German’s ingenuity was badly missed in a performance badly lacking in attacking impetus until a late rally saved their blushes.

The pressure is on Arsenal in Sunday’s later kick-off (1630GMT) at north London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs are under new management as interim boss Igor Tudor takes charge for the first time, tasked with guiding them away from the relegation zone.

Arsenal could have been out of sight in the title race but a run of just two wins in seven league games has allowed Manchester City to close to within two points at the top.

Fulham climbed above Sunderland into the top half of the table after becoming just the second visiting side to win at the Stadium of Light this season.

Raul Jimenez’s double secured a 3-1 victory for Marco Silva’s men.

The Mexican striker headed in Alex Iwobi’s corner before maintaining his perfect penalty record in the Premier League from 13 spot-kicks.

Enzo Le Fee’s penalty pulled a goal back for the Black Cats before Iwobi rounded off the scoring.

Crystal Palace eased the