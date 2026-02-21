Low turnout mars Kano Assembly by-election

By Bashir Bello

Electoral officers in Saturday’s by-election for two Kano State House of Assembly seats were seen waiting patiently for voters as low turnout marred the elections.

Our correspondent, who observed the voting exercise in some parts of Ungogo Local Government Area, observed voter apathy in most of the polling units so far visited.

The Presiding Officer, Ungogo Kudu 1A, polling units 028, Ahmad Mohammad Bello, said they arrived at the polling unit around 8:30am but so far only two voted as of 11:04am.

According to him, “We arrived around 8;30am. We have over 50 voter register. 2 have been accredited and voted.”

At Kera polling unit 003, the Presiding Officer, Sani Kabiru, said it started voting around 8:30am and has a total of 804 voters register but so far 19 have voted.

Earlier, at the Polling unit 008, Panisau 05, the Presiding officer, Mercy Aweh, said officials arrived at the polling unit around 8am and the unit has a total voter register of 332 but so far six people have voted as at 10:30am.

Eighteen candidates from nine political parties are jostling for the two vacant seats, Ungogo and Kano Municipal Constituency seat at the Kano State House of Assembly.

The seats became vacant following the sudden death of the two lawmakers representing Ungogo Constituency, Aminu Sa’ad and Kano Municipal Constituency, KMC, Sarki Aliyu Daneji on the same day

Political parties participating in the election included A, ADP, APP, AAC, APC, APM, PRP, YPP and ZLP.