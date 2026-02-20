Lent, Ramadan: Police begin 24-hour patrol in Plateau

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By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Plateau State Police Command on Friday said it has commenced intensive 24-hour surveillance and patrol operations throughout the 17 local government areas of the state to ensure a hitch-free observance of the Christian Lenten season and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bassey Ewah, gave the directive in a statement made available to our correspondent and signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo.

The statement reads that “This is aimed at boosting visible policing, discouraging criminal elements from taking advantage of the festive periods, and maintaining law and order across communities.

CP Ewah also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and tactical team leaders to swiftly deploy officers and equipment to key flashpoints, vulnerable spots, and strategic locations.

The State Intelligence Department has equally been tasked with stepping up intelligence collection, ensuring quick response readiness, and closely watching movements of people and vehicles in and out of the state.

To prevent possible infiltration by criminals through unguarded borders, special deployments have been made at major exit points and border communities.

While addressing senior officers, the CP highlighted the need for sustained and proactive patrols to ward off opportunistic crimes that often spike during religious celebrations.

He charged personnel to exhibit utmost professionalism, discipline, and respect for citizens’ rights in all interactions.

CP Ewah strongly cautioned against any acts of misconduct that could damage public trust in the police.

He restated the policy prohibiting officers from searching citizens’ mobile phones on the road without a court order, urging anyone with such complaints to report immediately via the provided channels.

The command called on residents, community leaders, religious bodies, and commercial transport operators to stay alert and furnish security agencies with accurate, timely information on any suspicious developments.