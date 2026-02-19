Lent, Ramadan: Gov. Mbah preaches love, service, peaceful coexistence

As Christians and Muslims in Nigeria and across the world mark the beginning of Lent and Ramadan, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Governor Peter Mbah, has enjoined Nigerians of both faiths to see the unique convergence as a divine call to embrace values that promote unity, love, service and peaceful co-existence.

Governor Mbah noted that such remarkable coincidence was a reminder that while paths of worship may differ, Nigerians remain united in values of faith, sacrifice, compassion, and devotion to God espoused by the two religions.

This was contained in his message to the people of the state and Nigerians earlier on Ash Wednesday and while also fielding questions from newsmen after a Holy Mass to usher in the Lenten season at the Government House Chapel, Enugu.

“Lent calls Christians to prayer, fasting, penitence, almsgiving, and renewed commitment to love and service. Ramadan invites Muslims into a month of fasting, reflection, charity, and spiritual discipline.

“Both seasons teach restraint, deepen empathy for the less privileged, and strengthen our resolve to live in righteousness and peace” Mbah stated.

He also described Ash Wednesday and Lent as a season of sober reflections and cutting down on excesses, as man must ultimately return to dust.

“Ash Wednesday is also a reminder that we are from dust, and to dust we must return. So, for me, I think it is also a time for us to reflect on our actions and be a better version of who we are as leaders, as workers, as team players.

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Calistus Onaga, called on Christians to uphold prayer, fasting, and almsgiving, which he described as the three cardinal principles of Lenten season.