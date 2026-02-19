Lekki land dispute: Firm accuses Minister of interference

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS — A Lagos-based company, Advance Lincon Limited, has petitioned the Lagos State Lands Bureau over an alleged dispute involving a parcel of land at Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, accusing a serving minister of interfering in the land matter.



In a petition submitted through its solicitors, ELISIO Law Office, the firm alleged interference in respect of Block 69H, Lekki Peninsula, and urged the state government to review its records and uphold what it described as a duly registered title.



Advance Lincon Limited stated that the land was allocated to it and that its title was perfected and registered in 2014 as Number 49 at page 49 in Volume 2014G and that it holds a Certificate of Occupancy and a Letter of Allocation in support of its claim.



It added that it was incorporated on April 8, 1999, as a private company limited by shares, with Registration Number 425594 and an address at 83 Okesuna Street, Lagos Island and its shares are held equally by its two directors, Omisesan Taofeeq and Babade Oluwole Adeniran.



According to the petition, the company sold the property in 2025 to Alhaji Muniru Ogunleye and Mr Musiliu Lawal in what it described as a lawful transaction.



The dispute reportedly arose when the new owners sought to take possession of the land and perfect their title. The petition stated that one of the buyers received a telephone call from an individual who claimed to be acting on behalf of a director of another company, asserting ownership of the same property.



Further inquiries by Advance Lincon Limited, as outlined in the petition, linked the competing claim to Lincoln Advanced Radiology Service Limited, a company incorporated on December 22, 2023, with Registration Number 7274585 and operates a radiology diagnostics centre in Lekki.



The solicitors further disclosed that they became aware of a separate petition reportedly submitted to the police, alleging that Advance Lincon Limited lacked authority to sell the land, but denied the allegation, stating that its directors acted within their powers.



The petition also drew attention to the impact of the dispute on the two purchasers, whose development plans for the property have reportedly stalled pending resolution of the matter.



At press time, officials of the Lagos State Government and representatives of the radiology company had not publicly commented on the matter.