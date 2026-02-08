Lagos shuts down Ladipo Spare Parts Market over environmental violations

The Lagos State Government has closed the Ladipo Spare Parts Market, located along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway), citing repeated environmental violations.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

He stated, “This morning, the Lagos State government sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) due to repeated environmental infractions, including indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median and highway, as well as illegal street trading. #ZeroToleranceLagos.”

The popular spare parts hub in Mushin was closed as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws, discourage street trading, and curb improper waste disposal.

The market has previously faced sanctions for similar violations.

In 2023, the state government reopened Ladipo Market after it fulfilled environmental and sanitation requirements and complied with established waste management standards.

At that time, Wahab emphasized that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration prioritizes environmental cleanliness, public health, and safety in line with the state’s THEMES Plus agenda, stressing that all markets in Lagos must strictly adhere to best practices in waste management.

Sunday’s closure marks renewed enforcement efforts by the state government due to ongoing concerns about non-compliance at the market.