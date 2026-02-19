Lagos seals public toilet over open sewage discharge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LASWAMO) has sealed a public toilet on Savage Street, Ebute Metta, for allegedly discharging untreated sewage into a public drain.

Officials shut the facility on Wednesday after inspectors confirmed the violation.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the enforcement action on Thursday, saying the operators deliberately pumped raw effluent into a community drainage line. Residents reportedly complained of strong odours and visible sewage flow along the street.

Wahab described the act as a public nuisance with serious health implications, noting that such violations threaten groundwater, public hygiene, and environmental safety.

He warned that offenders would be prosecuted and urged residents and business owners to adopt responsible wastewater disposal practices.

“Environmental compliance is a shared civic duty,” Wahab said, adding that the government would intensify surveillance across high-risk neighbourhoods.