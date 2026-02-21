Lagos rent crisis: Adio demands urgent reforms, accuses govt of inaction

Founder of Fair Housing, Ayo Adio, has renewed his call for urgent reforms to address the worsening rent crisis in Lagos, warning that the burden on working residents has reached unsustainable levels.

Adio made the latest remarks while speaking on Yesterday Morning on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television, where he outlined a series of short-term and long-term measures to stabilise the housing market.

“Undoubtedly, Lagos is experiencing a rent crisis. When working people are expending about 70 per cent of their income on rent and public transportation, something is broken,” he said.

To stem the tide, Adio proposed capping agency and legal fees at five per cent, tying rent increases strictly to inflation figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), mandating at least 12 months’ notice before rent increments take effect, and regulating short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb.

He, however, stressed that these were only short-term stabilisation measures. According to him, the enduring solution lies in massive public investment in affordable housing and the development of mortgage systems that provide working people access to long-term funding at affordable rates.

Adio’s comments reinforce concerns he previously raised about what he described as the state government’s failure to confront the crisis head-on.

In an earlier interview on ARISE News, he accused the Lagos State Government of ignoring the deepening housing emergency.

“To be fair, there has been no response at all, let me be quite honest with you, and I find this a fundamental betrayal of this generation, especially my generation,” he said at the time.

Adio argued that housing policy in Lagos had shifted fundamentally over the past two decades, moving away from treating housing as a public good to viewing it primarily as a tradable commodity.

“There has been a fundamental shift from how the current administration, because it’s a party that has been in office for the last 24 years, has viewed our housing away from public good into a commodity that you can solely trade,” he said.

He warned that the crisis is no longer confined to low-income earners, noting that working and middle-income residents are increasingly unable to cope with rising rents.

“The reality is that working and middle income people are now having the short end of the stick without an ability to cope with the rent hikes, and are living at a time where it becomes almost impossible for people in my generation to own a home in Lagos State.”

With rents surging and home ownership slipping further out of reach, Adio maintained that without decisive policy intervention, Lagos risks deepening inequality and pushing a generation of residents permanently out of the housing market.