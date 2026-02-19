Labour Unions seek FG intervention in Osun LG fund impasse

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The organised labour movement in Osun State have called on the Federal Government to intervene decisively in the ongoing imbroglio over the release of local government fund in the State.

The unions comprising of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC and Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, urged the President Bola Tinubu administration to protect the constitution and ensure rule of law.

Addressing newsmen at the Labour House in Osogbo, NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo flanked by Chairmen of TUC and JNC, Comrades Bimbo Fasasi and Lekan Adediran disclosed that the unions are monitoring the present situation and have petitioned the appropriate authorities.

His words, “We are aware that for over one year, local government allocations have been paid into a private bank account domiciled in a commercial bank with recognized unauthorized signatories. While we acknowledge and appreciate the State Government for intervening by meeting certain obligations from the state treasury, this arrangement is neither sustainable nor procedurally ideal.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene decisively, in strict compliance with the law, by ensuring that local government funds are released to duly recognized and properly constituted authorities as provided for by law.

“Let it be clearly stated: Labour is closely monitoring developments. We have formally petitioned the appropriate federal authorities because accountability is not negotiable — it is mandatory. Labour has maintained peace in Osun State. We have exercised restraint in the face of provocation. We have acted responsibly to prevent instability and to safeguard democratic order. However, let no one misinterpret our patience as weakness”.

The unions also prevailed on the bank involved in the fund issue to act in line with the laws guiding financial regulations.