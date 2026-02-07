Kwara massacre: Northern CAN stands with Muslim Ummah, commends Tinubu’s response

A general views of burnt debris and damaged homes following the attack in Woro, Kwara State, on February 5, 2026. Details are still emerging from the attack in Kwara State, but it is one of the country’s deadliest in recent months. According to the Red Cross, the death toll stands at 162 people, and the search for bodies is ongoing. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has expressed deep condolences to the families of victims of the recent massacre in Kwara State, extending solidarity to the state government, its people, and the Muslim Ummah affected by the tragedy.

More than 75 people were reportedly killed when gunmen attacked communities in Kaiama Local Government Area, leaving several others injured while homes and farmlands were destroyed.

In a press statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, described the attack as brutal and inhumane, noting that the association mourns with grieving families and prays for the restoration of peace in the affected communities.

Northern CAN stressed that such acts of violence are an affront to human dignity and contradict the shared values of Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation.

The association also commended President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for their swift response, particularly the deployment of an Army battalion to the state to carry out counter-offensives under the codename Operation Savannah Shield.

While acknowledging the intervention, Hayab urged both federal and state authorities to intensify security efforts through stronger collaboration, clear policy implementation, and decisive action aimed at preventing further loss of lives.

He emphasised that safeguarding citizens must remain the foremost responsibility of those in positions of leadership.

Northern CAN reaffirmed its prayers, support, and solidarity with bereaved families, the people of Kwara State, and all Nigerians impacted by insecurity, calling for resilience, unity, and peace in the face of the tragedy.