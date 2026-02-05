Kwara Killings: Senator Natasha calls for urgent action to end insecurity

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has vehemently condemned the recent violent attacks in Kwara State, describing them as unacceptable and deeply troubling.

While extending her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and affected communities, she demanded that the government take proactive measures to end the carnage

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the senator said she was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and extended her condolences to those who lost loved ones.

She warned that the continued bloodshed poses a serious threat to national peace and stability, urging governments at all levels to take urgent and decisive action.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “The persistent killings of innocent Nigerians are unacceptable and deeply troubling.

“My heart goes out to the families who have been plunged into grief by these senseless acts. Protecting lives and ensuring justice must be non-negotiable. The safety of our citizens should always be the highest priority of government.”

She called on federal and state authorities to move beyond rhetoric and implement coordinated, effective measures to curb the rising tide of insecurity across the country.

She further said, “Those responsible for these attacks must be identified and brought to justice without delay,” she said. “Impunity only emboldens criminal elements and deepens the suffering of our people.”

The senator stressed that political leaders and security agencies have both a constitutional and moral duty to act decisively to prevent further bloodshed.

The federal legislator emphasized the importance of proactive intelligence gathering, community engagement, and strengthened security operations aimed at addressing the root causes of violence.

She said, “These killings underscore the urgent need for a more effective and people-centered security architecture,” she stated. “Our communities deserve to live without fear, and government at all levels must rise to this responsibility.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to using her legislative platform to advocate for policies and interventions that will enhance security nationwide, insisting that no nation can truly progress or prosper while its citizens live under constant threat.

Vanguard News