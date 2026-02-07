Kwara attack is violation of people’s right to peaceful worship – Shettima

A resident digs a grave to bury victims following the attack in Woro, Kwara State, on February 5, 2026. Details are still emerging from the attack in Kwara State, but it is one of the country’s deadliest in recent months. According to the Red Cross, the death toll stands at 162 people, and the search for bodies is ongoing.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on a condolence visit to Kwara State on Saturday, described the attack on residents of Woro community as an unacceptable violation of people’s right to peaceful practice of their faith, saying the size of the carnage shocked Nigerians.

At least 75 people lost their lives in the attack.

Shetima conveyed the sympathy of President Bola Tinubu to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the people of Kaiama, and the entire Kwara State on the incident, and prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-jannah Firdaus.

“Your Excellency, we are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserate with you and the good people of Kaiama and Kwara State by extension over the tragedy that befell our communities of Woro and Nuku on the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026,” he said.

L-R: Senator Suleiman Sadiq Umar; Senator Ali Ndume; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettma; Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar; Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Yakub Salihu Danladi; and Hon. Mukhtar Shagaya; during a condolence visit to the Ahmadu Bello House, in Ilorin, on Saturday.

“That tragic killing had shocked Nigerians because the victims were peaceful members of communities that were dedicated to building their peaceful livelihoods while they practised their religion in the peaceful and harmonious manner that the injunctions of Islam have instructed.

“The Kaiama and Baruten, and even the Batonu speaking parts of Old Borgu that spread into Niger and Kebbi States and even overlap into the neighbouring Benin Republic, have been known for practising the most tolerant form of Islam for centuries until an alien religious belief, alien to our history, alien to our tradition, invaded those communities.”

Shetima said a battalion of the Nigerian Army has been deployed to wipe the threats off Kaiama and environs, saying all hands are on deck to ensure that peace and tranquillity are restored to those communities.

“Security issues are sensitive issues. We do not have to divulge most of the actions that have been taken by our security establishment. But I am here fundamentally to commiserate with the government and people of Kwara and the people of Kaiama in particular over the tragic loss of lives and to reassure the good people of the state of harmony that our prayers are with you, our empathy is with you,” he added.

“May Allah grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and reward them with his Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant the families and the people of Kaiama the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.”

The VP said the President has instructed the Director General of NEMA to mobilise all resources in partnership with the state emergency management agency in support of the distressed communities.

Governor AbdulRazaq, for his part, hailed the President for his swift actions, including the immediate deployment of soldiers and police tactical teams to the affected communities.

“We thank the President and the Vice President for this visit. We appreciate you for coming to Kwara over the sad incident that happened in Woro, Kaiama Local Government. The response of the Federal Government has been very swift and we are grateful,” the governor said, adding that he was confounded by the scale of the violence when he visited Woro on Wednesday.

He confirmed that the troops of Operation Savannah Shield are already being deployed to prevent a recurrence.

“As you can see, you were welcomed at the airport this morning by the General Officer Commanding 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army. Police DIG (Operations) is on ground. Representatives of the NEMA have been on ground since the incident happened. We do really appreciate the response of the Federal Government,” he added.

“All said, we will continue to work harder and pray for better security in Nigeria and for those committing this evil act to meet their waterloo.

“We will continue to pray and support our President and Vice President for God to guide them in the affairs of this nation.”

Speaking on behalf of the northeastern states, Governor Zulum also sympathised with the people of Kwara and prayed Allah to bless the departed souls.

“As Muslims, we believe in destiny and In-Sha Allahu, this will not happen again. Our prayers are with you, and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive the departed souls and grant them Janatul firdaus,” he said.

Kaiama LG Chairman, Abdullahi and the Emir, Alhaji Omar, in their separate remarks, appreciated the president for his support and Shettima for the visit.

They also acknowledged Governor AbdulRazaq’s immediate steps and his visit to Kaiama.

On his entourage were Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Senator Ali Ndume; Senator Emmanuel Udende; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar; and Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr Jennifer Adighije.

They were received by Governor AbdulRazaq alongside Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Rep. Mukhtar Tolani Sagaya; Kwara House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi; cabinet members; Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar; Chairman, Kaiama Local Government, Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi; and State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; among other dignitaries.