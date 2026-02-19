KNDC tasks NJC to investigate court alleged persecution of dissent voices in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Kwara North Development Commission (KNDC) has called on National Judicial Council (NJC)to investigate what it described as a clear case of judicial overreach and executive interference in the judiciary in the state.

Recall that the trio of Hon. Iliasu Ibrahim, Shola Muse, and Adesomowo Adegogo were remanded by Justice E.B Mohammed on Tuesday in a Correctional Centre over an alleged case of defamation against the elder brother of the governor, the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, during a radio program.

KNDC in the statement issued by its President, Hon. Abdullahi Mansuma

and Hajia Zainabu Seko

Publicity Secretary, respectively, made available to journalists in Ilorin expressed concern that,”the remand order came despite the constitutional presumption of innocence and the fundamental rights of the defendants to a fair hearing.”

It also stated that,”The haste with which the court proceeded to remand the defendants raises serious questions about the impartiality of the presiding judge.”

It added that,”This Commission sees this as a clear case of judicial overreach and executive interference in the judiciary and travesty of justice orchestrated to silence critical voices in the state.”

” While the Commission welcomes all divergent views on the state of affairs in Kwara, we cannot stand by and watch when citizens are being persecuted for exercising their right to free speech.”the statement said.

“The NJC must immediately investigate this travesty and sanction the erring judge accordingly.

“We call on all well-meaning Kwarans, civil society organizations, and the legal community to take notice of this developing judicial dictatorship.

‘What is happening in our courts is a danger to democracy and must be resisted by all.”the statement also said.

The commission reiterated that it remains open to all divergent views on the state of affairs in Kwara.

“However, we will not fold our arms while our people are being targeted for expressing those views.”it added.