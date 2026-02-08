Jigawa Govt assures safety of HPV vaccine

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State

The Jigawa government has reassured residents of the state regarding the safety of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV).

Dr Shehu Sambo, Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

He said the HPV vaccine is safe, harmless and protective, stressing that administering it to women would improve maternal outcomes in the state.

Sambo said the HPV vaccine has been integrated into the state’s routine immunisation targeting girls aged 9 – 14.

“We are assuring people of Jigawa that since the state government agreed to facilitate the introduction of the vaccine from the Federal Government down to states, LGAs and population. It is important and key to improving our maternal outcomes.

“Cervical cancer kills a lot of women, and usually they present late. So if we are able to protect our girls, then we will improve the survival of our women in the state.

“I assure parents and caregivers that this vaccine is very safe and is being used worldwide,” he said.

This, he said, would correct misconceptions and address vaccine hesitancy in the state.

According to Sambo, the agency is conducting awareness-raising activities to mobilise participation and improve vaccine uptake.

Vanguard News