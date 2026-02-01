‘It preached to millions in less than 24hrs’ – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo defends tattoo

Founder of the David Christian Centre and popular relationship coach, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has explained that his recently unveiled Bible-inspired tattoo was intended as a tool for spreading the gospel, not a fashion statement.

Okonkwo revealed the tattoo in a video shared on his official Instagram page to mark his 50th birthday.

The inscription, written in Roman numerals as “III: XVI,” represents John 3:16, one of the most widely known verses in the Bible and a core message of the Christian faith.

The short video, which opens with a voice-over reciting the scripture, quickly gained traction online and sparked widespread debate.

While some viewers questioned the appropriateness of a pastor having a tattoo, others praised the unconventional approach to evangelism.

Reacting to the mixed responses in a Facebook post on Sunday, Okonkwo said critics had overlooked the broader impact of the gesture.

According to him, while attention was focused on judging the tattoo, the gospel message itself had reached millions of people within 24 hours through blogs and social media platforms.

He noted that the widespread discussion and sharing of the scripture amounted to mass evangelism in a short period.

The pastor added that he would address the issue in more detail during a church programme later in the week.

Okonkwo also invited members of the public to attend a praise and thanksgiving service at the David Christian Centre in Lagos, describing it as a time of worship, joy and fellowship.

“My religious brothers and sisters were busy judging over tattoo; they didn’t notice that the gospel (John 3:16) was preached to millions in 24hrs by almost all blogs.

“Anyway, we will share in details on Monday night. For now, please come to my praise party/thanksgiving service this Sunday @dcclagos on mainland & island. There will be food, fun, and praise.”

Vanguard News