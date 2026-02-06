IPOB says Nnamdi Kanu files appeal against Federal High Court judgment

Nnamdi Kanu

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, filed an appeal on 4 February 2026 against a Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice Omotosho.

In a statement issued by IPOB spokesperson Comrade Emma Powerful on Monday, the group said Kanu’s appeal challenges the ruling of the court and seeks to address issues related to his conviction and transfer to Sokoto.

IPOB reiterated its call for the legal process to be respected and urged that Kanu be granted access to legal representation to pursue his appeal.

The statement also highlighted concerns about rising insecurity in some communities and emphasized the importance of justice and due process in promoting peace and stability in the country.

The group described the filing of the appeal as an important step in ensuring that Kanu’s legal rights are upheld and that the judicial process is followed.