INEC begins 50-day rotational voter registrations in Lagos

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lagos has concluded plans to kickstart its 50-day rotational Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, across each ward in Lagos state today.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on the 2nd phase of its CVR in Lagos on Wednesday, the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Prof. Ayobami Salami, explained that the motive was to discourage voter apathy ahead of the 2027 General elections.

He said, “The Continuous Voter Registration exercise is one of INEC’s most critical statutory responsibilities. It is the primary means by which eligible Nigerians can register to vote, transfer their registration, correct personal details, and replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“The CVR exercise is designed to build on the successes and lessons learnt from the first phase. It aims to expand access, improve efficiency, and ensure that no eligible voter in Lagos State is disenfranchised due to a lack of opportunity to register. Therefore, this phase will focus on devolution by rotating the voter registration exercise, in Registration Areas (RAs), in all the Local Government Areas across the state for 50 days. The rotation will commence tomorrow, 2nd February 2026 and end on 10th April 2026. Further details will be made available through our official channels in due course. However, the last week of this phase II of CVR (i.e., from 11th April, 2026 – 17th April, 2026) will be at the Local Government Area (LGA) offices.

“I wish to emphasize that the Commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Measures have been put in place to improve logistics, deploy well-trained personnel, and strengthen our technology to reduce delays and boost public confidence. However, the success of this process relies heavily on stakeholders’ cooperation and sustained engagement.

“Political parties are therefore enjoined to sensitize their members to strictly comply with the guidelines and refrain from actions that could undermine the credibility of the process. Civil Society Organizations and the media are encouraged to continue their invaluable roles in voter education, advocacy and constructive engagement. I also urge community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups and women’s organizations to mobilize eligible citizens within their constituencies and spheres of influence to actively participate in this exercise. Voter registration is not merely a civic responsibility; it is the foundation of democratic representation and accountable governance, with attendant shared benefits.

“We are fully committed to conducting a credible, inclusive and transparent CVR exercise. We shall not relent in our efforts to improve service delivery and uphold the integrity of the ballot.”

Vanguard News