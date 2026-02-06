IGP Egbetokun congratulates 26,122 promoted officers, commends PSC for sustained collaboration

Former IGP, Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has congratulated 26,122 officers of the Nigeria Police Force recently promoted to various ranks, describing the advancement as well-deserved and a testament to their dedication, professionalism, and sustained commitment to national service.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IGP noted that the promotions reflect the Force’s recognition of merit and performance, while also placing greater responsibility on the beneficiaries to uphold the highest standards of leadership, discipline, and service in the discharge of their duties.

Egbetokun expressed deep appreciation to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for approving all the promotion recommendations forwarded by the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force. He commended the Commission for its firm commitment to merit-based progression, adherence to due process, and institutional cooperation, stressing that the continued synergy between the PSC and the Force remains fundamental to boosting morale, enhancing professional competence, and improving operational effectiveness across the policing system.

The IGP further reiterated the resolve of the Nigeria Police Force to sustain ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening internal efficiency, deepening public trust, and reinforcing collaboration with both national and international partners in tackling evolving security challenges.

He assured Nigerians and the global community of the Force’s unwavering dedication to professionalism, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of lives and property.

The statement was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, anipr, mipra, and dated February 6, 2026.