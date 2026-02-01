I was a target of coup plot; I was supposed to be shot – Gen Musa

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

Defence Minister General Christopher Musa has revealed that he was a direct target in a recent coup plot, disclosing that the orchestrators intended to have him shot if he resisted arrest.

Musa made the revelation during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, following the military’s announcement that several officers arrested last October would soon face trial for their alleged roles in the attempted overthrow of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

“I was also a target, I am sure you know,” General Musa, who previously served as Chief of Defence Staff, stated during the interview.

“I was supposed to be arrested, and if I refused, I was supposed to be shot,” he added, underscoring the seriousness of the conspiracy.

The defence minister characterized the coup plotters as “a bunch of unserious individuals,” questioning their resolve to challenge the Armed Forces.

“If you look at the calibre of persons [involved in the attempted coup], I don’t know what got into their heads to think they can take on the Armed Forces like that,” Musa remarked.

He also expressed confidence that Nigerians would resist any attempt to subvert democracy, citing the country’s long struggle against military rule.

“Even Nigerians would have fought them. Remember, Nigerians have fought against military rule for quite some time. Mr President has been one of them, so for them to wake up one morning and think they can do that in Nigeria, I think they need to reset their brain,” Musa asserted.

Meanwhile, Military authorities had earlier detained sixteen officers for “acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.”

According to the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, investigations revealed that some of the officers were linked to a plot to topple the government.

“Those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations,” Uba said in a statement.

Vanguard News