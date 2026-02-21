How disciplined portfolio rebalancing strengthened Oando’s earnings quality

By Vera Anyagafu

When companies refer to “quality of earnings,” they are not speaking simply about whether profits rose or declined in a reporting period. Earnings quality reflects how closely reported results align with underlying economic performance, how repeatable those earnings may be across cycles, and how strongly they are supported by cash generation rather than accounting adjustments or volatile activity. As Financial Edge notes, high-quality earnings provide a firmer basis for valuation, capital allocation, and long-term decision-making.



Oando’s full-year 2025 unaudited results appear to reflect a shift toward this definition of value. As the first full year of consolidated operations following the acquisition of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Joint Venture interests from ENI, the period reflects a changed asset base and evolving revenue composition. The results suggest a rebalancing of the Group’s operating and capital profile toward upstream-led earnings and reduced financial friction.

A notable feature of 2025 was the adjustment in Oando’s earnings mix. Having exited retail downstream operations several years earlier, refined-product exposure had been limited to transactions within the Group’s trading business. During the year, commercial activity appears to have shifted away from gasoline (PMS) volumes toward crude oil and gas opportunities. This adjustment coincided with structural changes in Nigeria’s fuel supply dynamics, including expanding domestic refining capacity and pressure on refined-product margins.

Similar to the Group’s past decisions, such reweighting is expected to reduce exposure to high-volume, lower-margin trading flows while strengthening the alignment between trading activity and upstream production. In this context, revenue composition can evolve without necessarily weakening underlying value, particularly where operational output and cash conversion remain supported by core assets.

This pattern is broadly consistent with themes seen across the global oil and gas sector. Deloitte’s 2025 energy outlook highlights capital discipline and margin optimisation as priorities for companies navigating price volatility and geopolitical risk. MarketWatch commentary similarly notes a reduced emphasis on low-return trading volumes in favour of cash-generative upstream assets and stronger balance-sheet positioning.Operationally, the Group’s upstream performance strengthened during the year. Total production increased by 32 percent year-on-year, supported by improved uptime, asset optimisation initiatives, and the full-year consolidation of acquired interests. Crude oil liftings rose by 30 percent, while gas sales volumes increased by 59 percent, indicating expanded production capacity alongside changes in earnings composition.

The distinction between revenue scale and earnings quality is relevant here. Topline shifts can be influenced by portfolio adjustments, but production growth, asset reliability, and cost structure often provide a clearer signal of medium-term sustainability.

Cost and financing metrics also showed material movement in the unaudited results. Administrative expenses declined by 54.5 percent year-on-year to ¦ 278.1 billion in FY 2025, largely reflecting reduced foreign exchange revaluation losses and the resolution of legacy legal matters. Net finance costs fell by more than 80 percent following the restructuring of longstanding facilities and the reversal of prior default interest.

The company also reported $17.7 million in savings across key operating inputs.

Research consistently links lower financing costs and improved cash conversion with stronger earnings reliability. In Oando’s case, the reported reductions in financial and administrative metrics suggest a narrowing between operating performance and bottom-line outcomes, though final conclusions will depend on the audited results.

For investors, the shift in revenue mix, production growth, and reduced financial costs suggests a business model increasingly anchored in upstream production and moderated trading exposure. If sustained, such a configuration could support greater earnings stability and improved cash-flow visibility over time.

As the International Energy Agency has observed, sustained upstream investment and operational efficiency remain central to balancing global oil and gas markets. Companies that align capital with productive assets while maintaining financial discipline may be better positioned to navigate commodity cycles.

Based on the disclosed results, Oando’s 2025 performance appears to reflect a structural evolution in its earnings composition. The extent to which this translates into durable improvements in earnings quality and financial flexibility will become clearer as operational performance continues.