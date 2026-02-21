Hidden salt killing Nigerians – FG CSSI, RTSL storm markets

… Say bread, snacks, seasoning cubes among hidden sources of salt

…1.9m deaths linked to excess salt worldwide

By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Government in collaboration has taken its nationwide campaign against excessive salt intake directly to Lagos markets, warning Nigerians that “hidden salt” in everyday foods is fueling a silent health crisis.

The drive, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in partnership with the Centre for Communication and Social Impact, CCSI, and Resolve to Save Lives, RTSL, aims to educate traders and consumers about the dangers of high sodium consumption and provide free health screenings.

Speaking during the campaign in Oke Arin Market in Lagos, the Media and Programme Officer at CCSI, Anna White-Agbo who stated that the World Health Organisation, WHO, report showed that about 1.9 million deaths worldwide are associated with excessive salt intake added that non-communicable diseases are on the rise in Nigeria, and many people are not even aware they are at risk.

She said: “It’s not just table salt.”

White-Agbo stressed that the threat is not only from table salt but also from packaged and processed foods that are high in sodium.

“Most Nigerians don’t read food labels, and even when they do, they may not realise that sodium could be listed under scientific names or per slice, not per product. Bread, snacks, biscuits, noodles and seasoning cubes are major hidden sources of salt,” she said.

She explained that during previous outreach campaigns in Abuja and Kano, many Nigerians discovered for the first time that they were hypertensive.

“Some blood pressure readings were dangerously high, and doctors recommended immediate hospital visits. People walk around feeling fine, unaware that their blood pressure is dangerously high. That is why sudden deaths are sometimes wrongly attributed to spiritual causes,” White-Agbo warned.

She emphasised that regular blood pressure checks and dietary awareness are critical in preventing non-communicable diseases.

“Prevention is better than cure. Salt is not harmless. What we eat today determines our health tomorrow,” White-Agbo said.

Speaking, the Scientific Officer at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mr. Victor Osuagwu, said excessive salt is a major contributor to Nigeria’s rising cardiovascular disease rates.

“Our investigations found that Nigerians are consuming far above the WHO benchmark for salt. The National Guideline on Sodium Reduction has been launched, setting limits for packaged foods and monitoring sodium content in manufactured products,” he said.

He added that seasoning cubes are not inherently harmful, but excessive use contributes significantly to high sodium intake.

“We are not telling Nigerians to stop using salt, only to reduce excess use. Our slogan is: ‘Let your health guide your taste.’ These habits are learned, and they can be changed,” Osuagwu explained.

He said the campaign, now over a year old, has visited Abuja, Kano, and Lagos markets, with plans to expand to all 36 states, bringing the message that reducing salt today could save lives tomorrow.

Throwing more light on the campaign and implications of excessive salt consumption, a Medical doctor and health educator, Dr. Olawale Ogunlana, described high sodium intake as a ticking time bomb.

He said most Nigerians are cooking a recipe for hypertension.

“Hypertension is a leading cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa. Many Nigerians don’t realise that the salt in their stews, rice, seasoning cubes and snacks is pushing them toward serious health risks,” he said.

Quoting WHO recommendations, he noted that adults should consume no more than five grammes of salt daily, about one teaspoon.

“When you combine table salt, seasoning cubes, and processed foods, you are compounding the problem. Anyone cooking noodles and still adding extra seasoning cubes is cooking a recipe for hypertension in the near future,” he warned.

He advised Nigerians to use natural spices such as ginger, garlic, and onions to flavour food instead of relying on high-sodium seasonings.