Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has died less than a year after revealing he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane, 53, starred as family patriarch Cal Jacobs on the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria and was widely recognised for his role as Dr Mark Sloan, also known as “Dr McSteamy,” on Grey’s Anatomy.

The California-born actor shared his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and spent his final months raising funds and awareness for the motor neurone disease.

His family said in a statement: “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.”

Dane was married to actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he had two children. His family said he spent his final days surrounded by friends, his wife, and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, “who were the center of his world.”

They added: “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane made his television debut in The Wonder Years in 1993. He later appeared in Charmed and The Last Ship, and starred in films including Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day, and Burlesque.