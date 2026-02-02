Grammy 2026: I thought Davido didn’t like me — Omah Lay

By Enitan Abdultawab

Afrobeats star Omah Lay has revealed that he once believed fellow Nigerian singer Davido did not like him, an assumption that was later proven wrong and eventually led to their Grammy-nominated collaboration, With You.

Speaking during a GRAMMY 2026 red carpet interview with OkayAfrica, shared by HYPETRIBE on Monday, Omah Lay explained that his perception changed after he came across a video clip of Davido reacting positively to his music.

According to the singer, the moment came at a difficult time for him personally, and seeing Davido’s reaction left a strong impression. “I was in the house, really, and I was going through it when I saw it, and I lost my mind,” he said.

Omah Lay admitted that he had previously thought there was tension between them. “It was the fact that I didn’t know Davido was like that. I thought we had a beef. I thought he didn’t like me,” he explained.

However, the misunderstanding was quickly cleared up after they connected. “It was funny, and we connected so well after that. Boom—magic happened,” he added.

He went on to describe their collaboration as natural and effortless, noting that the chemistry came easily once they began working together.

Omah Lay also spoke about Nigeria’s strong presence at the Grammys, particularly in the Best African Music Performance category.

When asked who he expected to win, he responded, “Me and Davido, of course. But Burna is there, Ayra is there, Wizkid is there. Any of us—we are repping Nigeria.”

Despite the multiple Nigerian nominations in the category, the award ultimately went to South African singer Tyla for her song Push 2 Start.