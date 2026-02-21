Governor Radda lauds DSS, army, police for rescuing 19 Christian, two Muslim hostages

4 Suspects Arrested

Katsina State governor, Alhaji Dikko Umar Radda, has applauded the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, as well as the Nigeria Police Force, for rescuing 21 victims kidnapped in the state.

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement issued on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’zu.

The Commissioner stated that, Governor Radda commended the security agencies for what the governor described as the “professionalism and courage displayed during the operation.”

According to the statement, the victims, made up of 19 Christians and two Muslims, were rescued during a joint security operation on Dargaza Hills, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, stated the Commissioner, which included the members of the State Community Watch Corps, led to the arrest of four suspects whom he said are undergoing investigation.

“The rescued victims comprised 16 women, two men and three babies, were kidnapped from Gidan Sarkin Bayero Village in Musawa LGA and other locations.

“19 of the rescued victims are Christians, while two are Muslims. This shows the indiscriminate nature of banditry and the government’s commitment to protecting all citizens regardless of religion,” said the state government.

“The operation particularly targeted the enclave of notorious bandit leader Kamilu Chiroma, also known as Buzaru, in Dargaza Hills.

“This successful rescue demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the synergy among our security agencies,” noted the statement.

“The State Government wishes to assure citizens that the suspects will face the full weight of the law upon completion of investigations.

“We also want to reiterate that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s commitment to ending banditry and restoring lasting peace across Katsina State is non-negotiable,” he declared.