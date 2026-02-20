Full list of iPhones with ‘very low’ resale value in 2026

As smartphones continue to evolve rapidly, older models of iPhones are losing their resale value at a faster pace, especially as manufacturers cut off software updates and consumers shift toward newer designs and features.

Market analysts say devices that are outdated, no longer supported with security updates, or limited by hardware constraints are likely to command little to no resale value in 2026.

Buyers increasingly prioritize phones that support the latest operating systems, 5G connectivity, improved battery life, and advanced cameras, leaving older models with limited demand in the second-hand market.

Based on current trends in depreciation, software support cycles, and consumer demand, the following iPhones are expected to have very low resale value in 2026:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone LLA Physical SIM model

Experts note that resale value is influenced by the relatively low cost of upgrading to newer models: such as moving from the iPhone 14 Plus to the iPhone 15: alongside low market demand, software support, battery condition, and hardware relevance. Phones that no longer receive major iOS updates or security patches typically depreciate rapidly, as buyers view them as outdated and insecure.

Additionally, models with smaller batteries, discontinued form factors, or limited network compatibility may struggle to attract buyers, even in budget-conscious markets.

Industry watchers advise users planning to upgrade in 2026 to sell their devices early, while they still retain value, or consider trade-in programs offered by manufacturers and retailers.

Vanguard News