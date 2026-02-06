Fresh attacks rock Benue as suspected herdsmen torch market, villages deserted in Kwande, Apa LGAs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Fresh attacks attributed to suspected armed herdsmen have rocked parts of Benue State, with Anwase Market in Mbaikyor Council Ward of Kwande Local Government Area reportedly razed, triggering renewed fear, displacement, and tension across affected communities.

The latest incident occurred barely two days after a deadly attack on Abande community in the same Mbaikyor Ward, where more than 17 persons were reportedly killed and several others injured.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants stormed Anwase Market without warning, opening fire and setting shops ablaze, forcing traders, farmers, and buyers to flee for safety.

“They came suddenly and started shooting and burning the market. People abandoned their goods and ran for their lives,” a resident said.

According to locals, the inferno destroyed foodstuffs, farm produce, and other merchandise worth millions of naira, leaving many traders devastated. Residents also alleged that there were no security personnel in the area at the time of the attack, allowing the assailants to operate unhindered.

Anwase Market is located close to Jato-Aka, the headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area, a proximity that has heightened anxiety among residents.

A community leader in Turan land, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the attack as part of a disturbing pattern of violence in Kwande communities.

“We are under siege. First Abande was attacked, now our market has been destroyed. People are tired and living in fear. We are appealing to the Benue State Government and security agencies to urgently deploy security personnel to restore confidence in our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, suspected Fulani herdsmen were also reported to have carried out coordinated attacks on Edikwu and Akpete communities in Apa Local Government Area of the state.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties from the Apa attacks could not be independently confirmed, as residents said the violence was still ongoing.

A source from the area disclosed that inhabitants of Imana, Olegogba, Ugbobi, and Edikwu communities have fled their homes over fears of further attacks.

“The attackers are allegedly camping in some of the deserted villages and using them as launch points to attack neighbouring communities,” the source claimed.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, DSP Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.