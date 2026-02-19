Utomi

Pat Utomi has reacted to the signing of the the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment), by President Bola Tinubu, describing the development as a direct confrontation between political elites and the Nigerian people.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, Utomi said the signing of the amended law marked a dangerous turning point for the country’s democracy.

“The line is drawn. It is politicians in power versus the Nigerian people. Before us is life and death. Choose life that you may live,” he wrote.

Utomi also accused political leaders in both the executive and the legislature of working to undermine the future of young Nigerians.

“Our fathers fought colonizers. We confronted the military. Today’s youth will lose the future unless they contain yesterday’s men and entrepreneurs of power who masquerade as leaders in NASS and Executive branch. They have technology and numbers on their side to fight this coup,” he added.

In another post, the political economist said the struggle for democracy in Nigeria had been reversed.

“Back in the 1990s I put my life on the line that Nigeria may be free. Today it became clear that freedom has been murdered. I call on Concerned Professionals to return to the struggle for the liberation of the Nigerian people from a cabal foisting on us advance election rigging,” Utomi said.

President Tinubu signed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) into law at about 5pm on Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, with senior officials of the National Assembly of Nigeria in attendance.

The assent came less than 24 hours after the bill was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The amended law has, however, continued to draw strong reactions from opposition political parties and several civil society organisations, who have condemned the president’s action and described it as a setback to Nigeria’s democratic development.

The groups said the amendment effectively legalises electoral manipulation and weakens safeguards ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard News