Floyd Mayweather announces return to professional boxing after Tyson exhibition

(FILES) US boxer great Floyd Mayweather takes part in a training session at a gym in Tokyo on September 22, 2022, ahead of his planned exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura on September 25. Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement and will return to professional boxing after his exhibition fight with Mike Tyson this spring, he announced on February 20. Former multi-weight world champion Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, though he has appeared in several exhibition fights since. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed he is coming out of retirement to resume professional boxing following his upcoming exhibition bout with Mike Tyson this spring, the 48-year-old boxing legend announced on Friday.

Mayweather, who retired unbeaten in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, has remained active in exhibition fights since then. In a statement to AFP, he expressed confidence in his ability to continue breaking records.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards—no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event—then (sic) my events.”

The first professional fight is tentatively scheduled for this summer, with the opponent yet to be announced. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The five-division world champion, nicknamed “Money,” was once the world’s highest-paid athlete, earning $300 million in 2015 according to Forbes. Widely regarded as one of boxing’s all-time greats, he dominated the welterweight division for over a decade with exceptional defensive skills, fitness, and ring intelligence.

Despite his dominance, Mayweather has faced criticism for his cautious style and accusations of avoiding certain high-risk opponents to protect his record. He also served prison time for domestic violence-related incidents.

His last professional fight was a 2017 victory over UFC star Conor McGregor. Since retiring, Mayweather has competed in exhibitions, including a win over John Gotti III in Mexico in August 2024.

Mayweather has signed an exclusive promotional agreement with CSI Sports/Fight Sports, which will take effect following his bout with Tyson. The 59-year-old Tyson last fought professionally in a heavily criticised loss to Jake Paul in November 2024, a bout watched by millions worldwide.

The return of Mayweather to professional competition is expected to generate significant interest and revenue in the boxing world.