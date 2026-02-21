FG vows tough action against vandalism on Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

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The Federal Government has condemned acts of vandalism on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and vowed that offenders would be prosecuted.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, gave the warning during an inspection of the project in Lagos.

Umahi addressed concerns over the cutting of metal fences, the opening of manholes and the dumping of refuse on the road.

He thanked the Lagos State commissioner of police and the inspector-general of police for deploying patrol vehicles to secure the project.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Works would support the police with fuel and allowances to strengthen patrol operations on the route.

“Anyone caught vandalising government property should be charged to court immediately.

“We have a seven-man senior advocate of Nigeria team that will handle any litigation concerning this project,” he said.

Umahi described vandalism of metal fences and opening of manholes for refuse dumping on the highway as unacceptable.

He said that temporary measures would be put in place to seal the manholes to prevent easy access.

The minister said that flooding recorded on some parts of the road was caused by refuse dumped into the drains.

He appealed to the residents to take ownership of the project and protect public infrastructure.

“We are doing everything possible to deliver quality work. We may not be perfect, but we are giving our best engineering effort on this project,” he said.

Umahi also urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, saying that his administration was committed to rebuilding the country.

According to him, key economic indicators show progress.

He cited Naira stability, foreign reserves of about 49 billion dollars and inflation reduction to about 15 per cent as signs of recovery of Nigeria’s economy.

The minister called on Nigerians to remain united and support ongoing efforts to develop critical infrastructure across the country. (NAN)