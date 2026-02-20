FG to join global palm oil-producing council as full member

By Favour Ulebor

Nigeria is set to deepen its engagement in global palm oil diplomacy as the Federal Government considers transitioning from observer to full membership of the Council of Palm Oil-Producing Countries.

In a press statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, disclosed that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, received the Secretary General of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, Ms. Izzana Salleh, and her delegation in Abuja.

The meeting focused on Nigeria’s possible upgrade from observer status to full membership of the intergovernmental organisation, as the country’s current observer status is expected to expire at the end of the year.

Speaking during the visit, Secretary General Izzana Salleh described the engagement as both a courtesy call and a policy discussion aimed at strengthening ties.

She explained that the Council represents major palm oil-producing nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Honduras and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to her, although the body does not regulate production quotas like OPEC, it serves as a diplomatic platform to address trade barriers, sustainability concerns and regulatory challenges affecting palm oil globally.

She noted the Council’s recent engagement with the European Union over the EU Deforestation Regulation, saying coordinated diplomacy helped protect the interests of producing countries.

In a major incentive, Salleh announced that the Council’s ministerial leadership had approved a two-year waiver of membership fees for Nigeria should it become a full member.

She said the gesture would enable Nigeria to integrate smoothly into its advocacy and sustainability frameworks.

She further highlighted the Council’s support for smallholders through sustainability certification systems such as Indonesia’s ISPO and Malaysia’s MSPO, which aim to improve traceability, compliance, and access to international markets.

Responding, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, reaffirmed Nigeria’s recognition of palm oil as a strategic commodity critical to food security, rural livelihoods and economic diversification.

He said Nigeria currently produces about 1.4 million metric tonnes of palm oil annually but consumes nearly 3 million metric tonnes, stressing the need to scale up production.

He added that joining the Council would strengthen Nigeria’s voice in global commodity diplomacy and enhance cooperation on sustainability and market access.

The meeting ended with an agreement to begin inter-ministerial consultations, particularly with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to formalise Nigeria’s pathway to full membership.

The development signals Nigeria’s intention to play a more active role in shaping global conversations on sustainable palm oil production and protecting the interests of producing nations.

Vanguard News