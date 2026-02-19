FG, Medipool unveil landmark overhaul of Nigeria’s drug supply chain

By Chioma Obinna

To strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, the Federal Ministry of Health has formalised a Service Level Agreement, SLA, with Medipool Nigeria Limited, aimed at overhauling the country’s medicine procurement and supply chain.



The agreement is designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and coordination in the sourcing and distribution of essential medicines, ensuring Nigerians have reliable access to quality drugs nationwide.



Medipool Nigeria Limited, a federally approved group purchasing platform, supports Nigeria’s healthcare reform agenda by aggregating demand, streamlining procurement, and promoting accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Oluwaseun Abiola, Executive Chairman of Medipool, described the pact as a key step toward operational alignment in the sector.



Abiola said: “This engagement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening coordination and governance within the healthcare supply system. Medipool’s focus is on responsible, phased implementation, working collaboratively with existing institutions to improve transparency, trust, demand aggregation, and supply reliability.”



He stressed that the platform’s mandate is to enhance structured purchasing processes and coordination mechanisms while respecting existing institutional frameworks.



The Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, underscored the importance of transparency and collaboration in improving healthcare delivery.



“Strengthening coordination and transparency across healthcare delivery systems remains a priority for the Ministry. This engagement reflects our continued focus on practical, collaborative approaches that support efficiency and accountability in the supply of essential medicines. We welcome efforts that align with these objectives and look forward to responsible, phased implementation,” Pate said.



The Minister further noted that structured demand coordination can, over time, provide greater predictability within the pharmaceutical market and help build stronger domestic manufacturing capacity.

The SLA will also support ongoing health initiatives, including programmes linked to the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, by improving governance in procurement and reducing fragmentation in medicine supply systems.



Established as a public-private partnership, Medipool operates within approved healthcare reform frameworks, working alongside public and private stakeholders to ensure equitable access to medicines.

Implementation of the agreement will proceed in phases, guided by agreed governance structures and stakeholder engagement processes, with updates communicated as key operational milestones are achieved.