FG launches probe into Wase Mining tragedy as death toll hits 37

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

The Federal Government has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the mining tragedy in Zurak community, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, where at least 37 miners were confirmed dead and 25 others hospitalised.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, represented by Permanent Secretary Faruk Yahaya Yabo, led a federal delegation to the site on Thursday.

The delegation included directors from Mines Compliance, Inspectorate, and Environmental Compliance and Special Duties, alongside representatives of the Plateau State Government.

The visit followed the early Wednesday tragedy in the mining community, reportedly linked to suspected carbon monoxide and sulphite gas emissions.

Speaking at the site, the minister conveyed condolences to bereaved families, describing the incident as devastating.

“It is highly tragic for a community like this to lose more than 30 able-bodied persons. We are here on a fact-finding mission,” he said.

He noted that preliminary information suggests the presence of toxic gases at the site, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The minister expressed disappointment over the absence of technical representatives from the licensed mining company, stressing that licence holders remain responsible for safety oversight. He added that early security reports indicated possible non-compliance with safety regulations and the presence of illegal mining activities in the area.

He assured that a full investigation would determine the exact cause of the incident and help prevent future occurrences.

Also speaking at the site, Assistant Commandant of Corps Attah John Onoja, National Commander of Mining Marshals under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said the tragedy reinforces federal efforts to eliminate illegal mining. He assured that findings from the investigation would be fully enforced and called for collaboration among security agencies to ensure a safe mining environment.

Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Mineral Development, Peter Gwom, noted that mining falls under the exclusive legislative list but urged stronger implementation of the Mining Act 2007. He said the state government is ready to collaborate with federal authorities to ensure safer mining practices.

Gwom emphasized that Plateau’s mineral wealth should be a blessing rather than a source of tragedy, adding that the state has begun organising miners into cooperatives, providing training, safety gear, and micro-loans to reduce fatalities.

“We have too many widows and fatherless children due to unsafe mining practices. This must stop,” he said.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, conveyed condolences on behalf of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to the affected community and Wase Local Government Area. She reiterated the importance of adhering to mining regulations and referenced the governor’s earlier suspension of illegal mining activities to improve safety and regulatory compliance.

The Executive Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, Hamis Anani, commended the swift federal and state response.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of affected families, traditional ruler Aliyu Adamu Idris expressed gratitude for the visit but lamented the humanitarian impact, noting that many women have been widowed and children left fatherless. He appealed for government support, particularly improved road infrastructure to enhance accessibility, security, and safer mining operations in the community.